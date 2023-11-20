Insomniac's Wolverine reportedly due 2025, darker than Spider-Man

Insomniac Games' take on Wolverine is reportedly set to release in 2025 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

That's according to internet tipster DanielRPK , who is perhaps best known for their scoops on Marvel TV shows and movies.

DanielRPK said the upcoming Wolverine game will be, perhaps unsurprisingly, a much darker and more violent game than the studio's Spider-Man titles. Additionally, the tipster has said it will feature Madripoor, Marvel's fictional island often associated with X-Men stories (which popped up in the MCU relatively recently in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series).

This perhaps won't be a surprise - you can see mention of Madripoor's The Princess Bar in Insomniac's announcement teaser (see video below, and in header image above).

Marvel’s Wolverine – Announcement Teaser | PS5

DanielRPK's recent Wolverine report ties in with previous suggestions from the ever leaky Jeff Grubb.

Earlier this year, Grubb stated Insomniac's Wolverine had two potential release windows. One was for as soon as next year, before Grubb added Insomniac was "still very much talking about 2025" internally.

Grubb additionally said the upcoming release will focus on Wolverine's journey before he joins the X-Men, stating the game is aiming for a "hard R"/M-rated tone.

As for the studio itself, Insomniac is currently celebrating the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has sold in excess of 5m copies since its release last month.

Several members of the Spider-Man 2 team have since started working on Wolverine, while the developer has also teased the kind of spin-off that may be on the cards for its webbed sequel.