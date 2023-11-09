Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sales pass 5m, as Insomniac releases another patch

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has now sold over 5m copies.

Sony announced the sales milestone today as part of its most recent financial results, prompting developer Insomniac to share the news more widely on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a rather pleased-looking Kraven the Hunter gif.

"Thank you to our incredible community for supporting us and helping us reach this milestone!" the developer wrote, as Kraven 'Whooped' below.

The PS5 exclusive made headlines soon after it launched when it became Sony's fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever. It sold a staggering 2.5m copies in just 24 hours, beating the likes of God of War, Uncharted and The Last of Us to reach the milestone in record time.

Now it has doubled that figure, less than a month since its debut.

Woo! We're incredibly honored to announce Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold over 5 MILLION COPIES!



In addition to today's sales news, Insomniac has released another patch for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

As with previous updates, this addresses a range of issues. Along with the likes of "improved stability", players should now find NPCs no longer spawn on top of each other while in boats, and our Spider-Men won't get stuck while wall-running.

This patch also fixes instances where the wrong Spider-Man would receive phone calls when the player switched characters during a call. So, sorry Miles, you are no longer going to be able to listen in on Peter and MJ's chats unless you are actually invited.

You can read the full patch notes from Insomniac below.

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbour

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko's Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

For more on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two members of its narrative team recently shed more light on the game's ending, and what it means for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.