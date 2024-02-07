Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus swings onto PS5 next month

Keeping Morales up.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 screenshot showing Miles as Spider-Man zipping through the air
Image credit: Insomniac
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
5 comments

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's much anticipated New Game Plus mode will arrive next month - on 7th March - which means soon we can all swing back around and go for another spin with Peter and Miles.

Along with this new mode, players can also expect some new suits for the two Spider-Men and "more" when the update goes live.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 team has promised it will share a complete list of upcoming features a bit closer to this update's release. We will, of course, keep you posted.

Here's our Aoife with her spoiler free review of Spider-Man 2.Watch on YouTube

Insomniac confirmed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be getting a New Game Plus mode just prior to its launch back in October. At this time, the developer said it hoped to have the feature in place before the year's end, which obviously did not happen.

In December, the studio said it needed more testing to "ensure the quality is up to [Insomniac's] standards". As such, New Game Plus' release was nudged back to an unspecified time "early" this year.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been a hit for both Sony and Insomniac, with the developer confirming sales surpassed 5m copies in the first three weeks of release. Half of those sales were made within 24 hours, making Peter and Miles' latest outing the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever.

In Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, our Chris Tapsell called it "a little simple and a little over-stuffed [but a] game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style". He went on to award it four out of five stars.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PS5

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Insomniac Games PS5 Sony
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments