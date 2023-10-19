If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Insomniac confirms Spider-Man 2 getting New Game Plus and mission replay after launch

Update expected "before end of year".

A screenshot from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 showing Miles Morales and Peter Parker in their Spider suits posing dramatically mid-air.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 mightn't be out yet, but if your excitement is so vast you're already pondering a second play-through, you'll be pleased to know the game will - like its predecessor - be getting a New Game Plus mode, but it'll be arriving sometime after launch.

That's according to Insomniac's director of community and marketing, James Stevenson, who shared the news in answer to a fan query on social media. "We' re working on an update for those features," he explained, adding, "but they won't be in Day 1."

Insomniac's original Marvel's Spider-Man launched in September 2018 and received a New Game Plus mode just one month later - and it appears the studio is aiming to add the feature to Spider-Man 2 in a similarly brisk fashion, with Stevenson later explaining Insomniac is hoping to get New Game Plus out to players "before end of year."

Eurogamer's video team players Spider-Man 2.

That's not everything Insomniac has planned for Spider-Man 2 either; Stevenson also confirmed a second incoming feature alongside New Game Plus: the ability to replay missions, for those wanting to relive Miles and Peter's big show-stopping moments throughout the sequel.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 four out of five stars when he reviewed it earlier this week, calling it "a little simple and a little over-stuffed", but above all a "game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style". And you'll be able to experience all that for yourself when Spider-Man 2 swings onto PlayStation 5 tomorrow, 20th October. Oh, and don't forget to install the launch day update before you start.

