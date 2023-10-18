If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spider Man 2 dev says you should download launch day patch to improve opening sections

Parker it on your discs.

Spider-Man 2's Stone Monkey suit, which has been inspired by Chinese legends and features a collar reminiscent of iconic architectural shapes.
Image credit: Insomniac
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is releasing this Friday, 20th October, and developer Insomniac has said you should download the game's launch day patch to get the best experience possible.

In a social media post, the developer said the team has made "notable enhancements" to Spider-Man 2 since the game went gold. Therefore, those who have purchased the game physically won't get the optimal version of this release without the patch in play.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review - Spider-Man 2 PS5 Spoiler-free Review (New Gameplay!)

"This update features polish to the gold master version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on disc, which improves the opening sections of the game and includes other general refinements to your Spidey experience," Insomniac explained. This includes some accessibility options.

Insomniac reiterated that the game on the disc is fully playable from start to finish with "no patch or online requirement", but it still encourages players to get that patch downloaded before diving (or swinging) into the game on Friday.

If you are a digital player, this Spider-Man 2 patch will be included in the pre-loaded version of the game already.

"We appreciate your support and can't wait for you to experience our latest adventure for yourselves," the team closed.

Insomniac's post encouraging players to download the launch day patch for Spier-Man 2
Image credit: Insomniac

Meanwhile, if you are somehow lucky enough to get your hands on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ahead of its official launch, do make sure you don't start streaming it online. Insomniac's community and marketing director James Stevenson stressed that anyone that does this will be met with a swift takedown notice.

"Just to be clear - we will continue filing copyright strikes on Twitch / Youtube etc on #SpiderMan2PS5 until the game releases in New Zealand," Sevenson wrote. "If you get the game early, do not stream it."

As for the game itself, Eurogamer just awarded Marvel's Spider-Man 2 an impressive four out of five stars.

"Simple, familiar, and occasionally cluttered as it might all be, it's still brilliant fun," our Chris wrote in his review, which you can read in full here.

Additionally, you can check out Aoife's impressions in her spoiler-free video review above.

