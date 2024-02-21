Marvel's Spider-Man 2 getting new suits, New Game Plus

A beefy update headed to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will add a wardrobe of new suits and unlock a fresh New Game Plus mode for Insomniac's enjoyable superhero adventure.

Available on 7th March, the catchily-titled Update 1.002 will let you carry over your suits and unlocked abilities to a fresh save file, ready for you to play through the game again with a harder difficulty.

Unlocks here will include Ultimate Levels and Golden Gadget styles, new suit styles for Peter's symbiote story suit and custom colours for your symbiote abilities.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's the Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal trailer.Watch on YouTube

All-new suits include Marvel's Hellfire Gala looks for both Peter and Miles.

Other changes include Photo Mode upgrades to let you change the time of day once you've completed the game's story, and improved accessibility options such as audio descriptions and a screen reader.

All of that comes free, of course, though you can opt to donate $5 (UK price TBA) for early access to another upcoming pair of suits for Peter and Miles, via the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack.

100 percent of donations made in the US before 5th April will go to Gameheads, a charity aimed at helping low-income and underrepresented students develop and find careers in video games. The suits will become available for free to all Spider-Man 2 owners at a later date.

"At once a little simple and a little over-stuffed, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still above all a game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style," our Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review.