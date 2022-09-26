Marvel has no plans for video game MCU

There are no plans for Marvel's many upcoming video game projects to form any kind of connected universe, the comic book maker has said.

Marvel exec Bill Rosemann set the record straight as part of a GamesIndustry.biz interview, which comes after a succession of announcements for upcoming Iron Man, Black Panther and Wolverine games.

"The world is, amazingly, very familiar and accepting of the multiverse," Rosemann said. "We have all these different realities. Now they're all real, and we want to give everyone the freedom to tell their story.

"We don't want to say 'you can't blow up the moon, because this game over here by another studio needs the moon'," he continued. "We want to give everyone the freedom and the clear lane to tell their story."

The most popular Marvel games in recent years have arguably been Insomniac's Spider-Man titles, though Sony has been selective of where Spider-Man actually appears.

Other upcoming Marvel projects include Marvel's Midnight Suns from Firaxis, due in December, and the next Insomniac Spider-Man title, due next year.

A Wolverine game from Spider-Man developer Insomniac is further off, as is the Iron Man game from EA's Star Wars Squadrons studio Motive and the Black Panther/Captain America WW2 project from Uncharted's Amy Hennig.

Even Pokémon Go maker Niantic is getting in the action, with Marvel's World of Heroes due to launch sometime in 2023.

Finally, of course, Marvel's Avengers from (former) Square Enix studio Crystal Dynamics is still ongoing, with a Winter Soldier expansion up next.

Just don't expect to see any of these stories cross over with each other - or indeed cross over to the big screen, whenever the Avengers next ready for battle.