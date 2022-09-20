EA confirms Iron Man single-player game in the works

EA has confirmed it is developing a single-player third-person action adventure Iron Man game.

The project is in the works at Star Wars Squadrons studio Motive, which is also developing the upcoming Dead Space remake.

The game - which is yet to be titled - still seems some way off, and EA lists it as in pre-production. As with other recent early announcements, the confirmation appears to have been made to spur recuitment on the game (and also follows earlier whispers of its existence).

Developers working on the project include executive producer Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for Square Enix, alongside Mass Effect veteran Ian Frazier.

A press release today promised an original story that "taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it's like to truly play as Iron Man".

Earlier reports suggested several Marvel games were now in the works at EA, including Iron Man and Black Panther projects.

There's also a Wolverine game in the works at Sony's Spider-Man studio Insomniac Games.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters," Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann said today. "Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay - combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon - will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."