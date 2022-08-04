Rumours suggest new Iron Man game coming from EA

Rumours suggest EA is currently working on a new Iron Man video game.

Earlier this year, Jeff Grubb reported that a Black Panther game was in the works with EA. Now, the loose-lipped journalist has shared that another Marvel project is also underway with the company.

Chatting as part of Giant Bomb's Game Mess Mornings stream, Grubb stated: "[EA is] making that Black Panther game we spoke about... and [it's] making another Marvel game that's single player". This comment was said in a rather throw away manner, but, of course, it was quickly picked up by the internet.

Following this statement from Grubb, notorious leaker Tom Henderson then shared his two pence worth about EA's alleged second Marvel game.

"I've heard a few rumours that it's Iron Man," he tweeted, before saying he has never had "anything concrete to fully report on", hence his silence until this point.

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 3, 2022

Earlier this week, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson stated the importance of single player games, despite multiplayer games generally dominating the company's output.

The comments from Wilson followed a debate about EA's single player products after a recent joke tweet from the company went viral.

EA's single player slate includes the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the Dead Space remake. Now, it looks like it also includes these two yet-to-be-confirmed Marvel titles as well. We will keep you up to date when we hear more.

Elsewhere in the world of Marvel IP, Insomniac Games, the developer of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, is currently making a Wolverine game. This is in addition to Spider-Man 2, which will pit Marvel heroes Peter Parker and Miles Morales against alien symbiote Venom.