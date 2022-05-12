EA's Dead Space remake gets January 2023 release date

Dead Space fans eager to get their hands on EA Motive's promising remake of developer Visceral Games' much-loved sci-fi horror classic now have a date to scrawl in their diaries; EA has confirmed it'll be releasing for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 27th January next year.

Announced last July, the Dead Space remake is a ground-up reworking of the 2008 original, promising to raise "the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights". Of course, players still step into the shoes of engineer Isaac Clarke as they take their terrifying journey through the shadowy interior of the mining ship USG Ishimura - battling the nightmarish necromorphs along the way - but EA Motive's version promises to bring enhanced audio and visuals, alongside other tweaks include improved story, characters, and game mechanics.

Following the remake's official unveiling, EA Motive has given Dead Space fans a surprisingly thorough behind-the-scenes look at its development, revealing more on its gameplay changes, audio, and art across three separate livestreams.

Dead Space - Creating Immersive Environments.

The latter of those, which included the Dead Space remake's newly announced release date, was broadcast this evening, offering an hour-long look into the environmental, visual effects, character, and lighting work EA Motive's teams have been doing to bring this new version of the horror classic to life. The whole thing is well worth a watch, but if you're short of time, you can see how those individual elements come together in a brief walkthrough segment shared around the 1:18:00 mark toward the end of the stream.

EA Motive says work on the project is "progressing very well", revealing that alpha development reached a point two weeks ago where the team was able to do a full walkthrough of the game, with all content present.

With a release date now it place, though, it sounds like the developer will be going relatively dark in terms of additional reveals, with the next big Dead Space Remake showcase teased to be happening in October around Halloween. And after that, it'll just be a few short months until its 27th January 2023 launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.