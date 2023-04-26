Five of the Best: Spaceships

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Spaceships have been our vessels for adventure and exploration for decades. They've flown us to worlds we can barely imagine, introduced us to species we can barely comprehend - slight variations of humanoids anyway - and kept us dreaming about what's just beyond our technological reach. But which spaceships in games do you remember, and which are the best?