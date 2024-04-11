Dead Space series reportedly "on ice" following sequel remake rumours

Last night, a report claimed a Dead Space 2 remake had been in the works at EA. However, a subsequent report - which itself follows on from EA denying any such remake was in the pipeline - has poured more cold water on these initial claims. In fact, the whole series is reportedly "on ice".

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has now weighed in to affirm EA's statement that denied a sequel ever being in development at EA's Motive studio. "Motive has been on other projects for nearly a year," Schreier wrote, adding that the developer had instead "explored ideas for a new entry early last year but none were greenlit".

Writing on social media platform X, Schrier said Motive's main idea at that time had been for an all-new game in the Dead Space series. The focus wasn't going to be on remaking the second game, although he did note that "both ideas were explored".

Schreier also clarified the codename that made the rounds yesterday, seemingly pertaining to a Dead Space 2 remake, was simply being use to "describe *whatever project* that the Dead Space team was working on next, hence the confusion".

Schreier continued: "It was never really a Dead Space 2 remake, and for nearly a year it's had nothing to do with Dead Space."

Let me clear this up: Motive used the same code name to describe *whatever project* that the Dead Space team was working on next, hence the confusion on Jeff's part.



It was never really a Dead Space 2 remake, and for nearly a year it's had nothing to do with Dead Space https://t.co/Z3YKPhrRlh — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 11, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

EA Motive is currently a two-project team, working on Iron Man and Battlefield.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Dead Space remake directors Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola will be heading up a new team with EA Motive working on Battlefield.

In addition, Motive general manager Patrick Klaus stated the studio's Iron Man game had hit a "major internal milestone" since we last heard any news on the upcoming Marvel project.

"Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I'm very proud of the work we've accomplished so far," Klaus said.