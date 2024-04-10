Dead Space 2 remake was reportedly in development, but not any more

Despite the original Dead Space getting the remake treatment, the same isn't happening for its sequel, at least not now.

According to the ever chatty Jeff Grubb, a Dead Space 2 remake was in the works at EA. However, the studio has since shelved the project "because the first game had lacklustre sales".

"If you were looking forward to a Dead Space 2, it's bad news. It's straight up is just bad news," Grubb said.

According to Grubb, this Dead Space 2 remake was in the "concepting phase... pre-production" before it got nixed. Now, EA Motive is now going to be a two-project team, working on Iron Man and Battlefield.

Yesterday, it was announced that Dead Space remake directors Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola will be heading up a new team with EA Motive working on Battlefield.

In addition, Motive general manager Patrick Klaus stated the studio's Iron Man game had hit a "major internal milestone" since we last heard any news on the upcoming Marvel project.

"Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I'm very proud of the work we've accomplished so far," Klaus said.

[Game Mess Mornings]



According to @JeffGrubb, EA Motive was working on a 'Dead Space 2' Remake which was in concept phase but got cancelled/shelved because of the lackluster sales of the first Remake.



They are now working on Iron Man and Battlefield.https://t.co/iqv0EGNXJX pic.twitter.com/LziW0qx72X — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) April 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for last year's Dead Space remake, while it may have had 'lacklustre sales', we appreciated its "sumptuous reworking of the setting".

"It all adds up to a comprehensive, if not essential-feeling rework of a cherished setting and playspace - nowhere near as ambitious as the Final Fantasy 7 remake's Midgar, but a step beyond a cosmetic touch-up," Edwin wrote in Eurogamer's Dead Space remake review.

I will forever remember it, though, for its very catchy Wellerman Easter egg, which I have been singing in my head the whole time I have been writing. I hope you are now, too.