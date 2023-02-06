If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Space remake hides secret sea shanty Easter egg

We ship it.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
A Dead Space remake screenshot.

I was wandering around the USG Ishimura last night and found a creepy staff room, where a circle of candles were arranged in front of a TV screen showing the series' infamous red Marker.

The room seemed ripe for a secret, so I began picking up the candles one by one with Stasis, throwing them to the floor - which also blew them out. Nothing happened.

This morning, I've seen others had more luck than I did at unlocking a special secret here - and that Dead Space remake developer Motive has a wonderful Easter egg hidden away for those who take the time to puzzle it out.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry examines the Dead Space remake.

Yes, this area features its own version of Wellerman, the catchy sea shanty which blew up on Tiktok last year and also got a Fortnite version.

How do you unlock this sea shanty in Dead Space? You'll need to stand in the prayer circle, then stomp the floor and use your melee attack in a very specific rhythm.

Clues to this rhythm are hidden in several places across the Ishimura, fragmented with a mysterious wave symbol underneath. Join them together, as YouTuber Jester has in the video below... and this is what you'll get:

Dead Space remake's secret code Easter egg.

"There once was a ship from the CEC, the Ishimura USG, she cracked a moon with gravity, go me bully boys go...!"

Interested in seeing the Easter egg for yourself? Eurogamer has a handy Dead Space sea shanty guide.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch