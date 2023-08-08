EA closing Crysis 3, Dead Space 2 and Dante's Inferno servers later this year

EA will be shutting down online services for Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, and Dead Space 2 later this year, rendering any online parts of the games unplayable.

In March, EA announced that Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 were all set to be delisted in April ahead of the "retirement of the online services for these titles", which is currently scheduled for 8th December.

EA has not made an official announcement regarding Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, and Dead Space 2, which will all have their servers closed come 2024.

Spotted by Pure Xbox, a lengthy history of when EA shut down online services for its products can be found on its website (though annoyingly in alphabetical rather than chronological order).

The first to be shut down will be Crysis 3 on 7th September. Crysis 3 Remastered doesn't include any of the multiplayer modes, so all of its content will remain intact. However, multiplayer in the original game on PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One (through backwards compatibility), Steam, and EA's launcher will be unplayable.

8th December will see the death of servers Dante's Inferno and Dead Space 2, alongside the three Battlefield titles mentioned previously. Online co-op for Dante's Inferno on PS3, PSP, and Xbox 360, and Dead Space 2's Outbreak mode on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 will both be affected by the shutdowns.

If you're still enjoying multiplayer in Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, or Dead Space 2 you're running on limited time before EA shuts it down.

There is one more casualty from the server shutdowns - on 30th October, mobile game Restaurant Dash: Gordon Ramsey will have its servers shut down too. Oh, the humanity.