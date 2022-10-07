Crytek founder Cevat Yerli resurfaces, making virtual meeting software

Cevat Yerli, the controversial founder and former boss of Crysis and CryEngine developer Crytek, has resurfaced - and he's making virtual meeting software.

Yerli left Crytek in 2018 after more than two decades, following a turbulent period where the company struggled to stay afloat and left some staff for months without pay.

He's now developing Room, software designed to create "lifelike virtual meetings", built on a new "real-time AI 3D engine". Yerli is serving as chairman and CEO of its developer, TMRW Foundation.

A look at Room.

A brief video shared with Eurogamer showing how Room is supposed to look depicted a swanky board room environment. The camera pans round to see two employees appearing as if from a Star Trek transporter, neatly sat at the board table.

Other press materials on the Room website show less formal uses - anyone for Kumbaya?

At Crytek, Yerli created Crysis and served as game director and executive producer for the Crysis trilogy. He also served in the same roles for Xbox One launch game Ryse: Son of Rome.

A fourth Crysis game was announced by Crytek earlier this year - though there's no release date for that yet.