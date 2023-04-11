If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's a fan-made free Dead Space Demake for PC

Node limit to their creativity.

Dead Space Demake.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

With the box well and truly checked on EA Motive's brilliant Dead Space Remake, you may be wondering what's next for the revived franchise.

Well, as fans eagerly await confirmation of a new Dead Space 2, here's something to keep your appetite whetted: a free fan-made demake of the original.

Ever wondered what Dead Space might look like on PlayStation 1? Well, now you know, courtesy of indie game designer Fraser Brumley. This 15-minute playable demo shows off a retro version of the survival horror shooter, complete with shootable limbs and holographic HUD elements.

The official Dead Space Remake.

"Dead Space Demake has everything you want and more, from necromorph limb dismemberment to affine texture mapping errors," Brumely wrote. "You've played Dead Space (2008) and you've played Dead Space (2023) it's time to soak in the horrid vibes of Dead Space (1998)"

The Dead Space Demake is available to try now, free via itch.io. Here's how it looks:

The fan-made Dead Space Demake.

Keen to compare Dead Space with other demakes? Fans have previously cooked up their own retro takes on God of War, Stray, Elden Ring, and Portal.

