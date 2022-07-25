Looks like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches early 2023

We may be getting to see more of Cal Kestis sooner than first assumed.

That's according to Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was listed as releasing in "Early March 2023" on PlayStation Network's internal database.

Watch on YouTube Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Teaser.

The game's PlayStation store page has since been updated, though, and now reads "date to be determined", so watch this space.

Whenever it does release, though, we do know it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

🚨 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Listed For Early March 2023 (Maybe Late Feb) on PSN DB https://t.co/TXqwYVmy2a pic.twitter.com/N2gkZK55oe — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 22, 2022

Follwing a series of leaks, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was officially unveiled in May with a new trailer (which you can see above).

The game will pick up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and see protagonist Cal ensuring he always stays one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit. All the while, he will "[continue] to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy".

Jedi: Survivor is one of three star Wars projects currently in development at Respawn, the others being a Star Wars strategy game in collaboration with Bit Reactor (a studio made up of ex-Firaxis veterans), and a mysterious new Star Wars FPS.

Elsewhere in the news, a Lego BD-1 from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will soon be heading our way.

This adorable model will consist of 1062 pieces, and on completion will stand at 31cm.