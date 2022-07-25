Black Panther single-player, open-world game reportedly in the works at EA

EA is reportedly the latest studio to get a slice of the Marvel action, with new claims suggesting it's currently working on a new single-player, open-world game based on the Black Panther series.

That's according to loose-lipped journalist Jeff Grubb who, speaking as part of Giant Bomb's Game Mess Mornings stream, claimed the project will be single-player-only title, with EA's aim being to build on the success of developer Respawn's well-received solo adventure Jedi: Fallen Order.

While details are inevitably limited at this juncture - the title is said to be in "very early development" - Grubb claimed the basic premise is that players will need to complete various challenges in a bid to become the new Black Panther, following the death of an earlier incarnation at the start of the game.

Black Panther also got his own story adventure in Marvel's Avengers last June.

EA is supposedly referring to the title as Project Rainier at present, likely taking its name from Mount Rainier in Washington. That's relevant as the team handling its development is said to be EA's new Seattle studio, headed by former Monolith Productions boss Kevin Stephens.

Stephens - who oversaw the likes of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War during his time at Monolith - joined EA last May. At the time, it was confirmed his studio would be working on a new open-world action-adventure, which obviously lines up nicely with today's new.

Assuming Grubb's sources are accurate, it's still early days for the project, so don't expect official confirmation of an open-world Black Panther game from EA any time soon.