EA has two 'unannounced' games to launch this year, one is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Mega publisher EA has laid out its slate of games set to launch between now and the end of the financial year - 31st March 2025. It's a pretty thin slate, outside of the usual sports titles, albeit with two mysterious 'unannounced' games still to be named.

One of these is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Eurogamer understands, which will be fully revealed this summer after years of teases.

The other game is a "Partner title" - typically a game which EA is publishing but not developing itself, similar to the just-released Tales of Kenzera, or last year's Immortals of Aveum. This project is set for the financial year's fourth quarter - so between 1st January and 31st March 2025.

Otherwise, EA is set to fill its year with sports games, including EA Sports College Football 25 (that's American eggball, not proper football) this autumn, alongside Madden 25 and FC 25.

NHL 25 will then follow sometime this winter.

Interestingly, EA did not provide a release window for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - perhaps to preserve the surprise when it pops up in the relatively near future, finally just a few months away after almost a decade of waiting since Dragon Age Inquisition, the fantasy RPG series' previous installment.

Since then, the project now known as Dreadwolf has gone through multiple reboots to add and then remove online elements, and various changes of staff behind the scenes - but now sounds like it is on a steady pace to launch.