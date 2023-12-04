Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gets short teaser, but full reveal won't happen until next year

BioWare just released a new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf teaser, only to then say the game won't be getting a full reveal until next year.

The short teaser comes in at just shy of 50 seconds, and pans across some nice vistas - the port city in Antiva sits bathed in evening light, the Rivain shoreline is lapped by azure blue seas, Anderfels is in the midst of a storm. It is all very Dragon Age-y, much as you would expect.

"Enter Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities - steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, its fate teeters on a knife's edge," the teaser's description reads.

Then, just before the trailer ends, a wolf-like howl can be heard, as the screen declares: Full reveal summer 2024. You can have a watch for yourself below.

Thedas Calls - Dragon Age Day (2023).

This is, perhaps, further away than many Dragon Age fans were hoping, but it is also maybe not that surprising. Previous reports stated Dragon Age: Dreadwolf wouldn't be released before next April, anyway, with the RPG absent from the studio's financial earnings report in May.

However, many are still hopeful we may see a release sometime next year. Should Dreadwolf indeed launch next year, the game's six-year journey from formal announcement in 2018 to launch in 2024 would mark the longest wait between launches in any BioWare franchise - more than the five years between Mass Effect 3 and Mass Effect Andromeda.

For more from BioWare, the studio recently released a 30-second Mass Effect teaser trailer for the series' next instalment. As for when this particular entry will make its debut, fans have recently been debating a report that Mass Effect 5 won't launch until 2029.