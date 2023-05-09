Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won't be out before next April according to EA

EA has announced its latest financial earning, confirming record net bookings of $1.95B for its most recent quarter - and, alas, the news that BioWare's highly anticipated Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won't be out until at least April next year.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which has been in some form of development since at least 2017, has never been given an official release date, but reports last year suggested BioWare was targeting a late 2023 launch for the long-awaited title.

Hopes for a 2023 release among fans remained unabated when, last October, the studio confirmed Dreadwolf had reached the alpha stage of development and was playable "to the very end" - but those hopes have now been dashed through omission, via EA's newly revealed release schedule for the current financial year.

Watch on YouTube The Next Dragon Age - Game Awards 2020 teaser trailer.

EA's schedule includes all announced titles launching before next April, with Lords of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth, Super Mega Baseball 4, and F1 all due in Q1 this year, while Q2 brings Immortals of Aveum, Madden 24, and the game formerly known as FIFA, EA Sports FC.

EA's final announced game, NHL 24, arrives in Q3 of the current financial year, and beyond that the publisher notes it also has an unannounced EA Sports title and unannounced racing game coming before the financial year is through - which is to say, not a sniff of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf before FY2025 begins on 1st April 2024.

Away from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf's conspicuous non-appearance, EA's latest financial report reveals record results for the publisher, with net bookings of $1.95B for its most recent quarter ending 31st March 2023, marking an 11 percent year-on-year increase. This, it says, is primarily due to the performance of its live service business, with FIFA 23 in particular managing to surpass the life-time sales of EA Sports FIFA 22 in just six months - making it the "most successful launch in franchise history".