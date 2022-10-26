If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

BioWare says Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now playable "to the very end"

As studio celebrates alpha milestone.
Matt Wales
Dragon Age Dreadwolf artwork.

BioWare has revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - the latest instalment in its fantasy role-playing series - has now reached the alpha stage of development and is playable "to the very end".

That news was shared in a new developer blog post celebrating the alpha milestone. "Up to this point, we've been working hard on the various parts of the game, but it's not until the alpha milestone that a game all comes together," the developer explained.

"Now, for the first time, we can experience the entire game, from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end," it continued. "We can see, hear, feel, and play everything as a cohesive experience."

The Next Dragon Age Official Teaser Trailer - 2020 Game Awards.

The remainder of BioWare's blog post details the next steps on Dreadwolf's journey toward release, which include increasing visual fidelity to its final form, iterating on gameplay features, and evaluating key elements - such as pacing, player progression, how relationships evolve, and narrative cohesion.

"Now that we have the ability to do a complete playthrough," BioWare added, "we can iterate and polish on the things that matter most to our fans."

Dreadwolf, the long-awaited follow-up to Dragon Age Inquisition, has been in some form of development since at least 2017, when an early draft of its story was being written. Despite several setbacks and reboots since then, as both staff and BioWare's vision for the game changed, it's now well on its way to release. There's still no official time frame for Dreadwolf's arrival, but reports have previously claimed it's aiming for a late 2023 launch.

