Dragon Age: The Veilguard sales "solid" in UK, "softer" across rest of Europe - report

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has launched to "solid" sales in the UK, though has numbers of "nearly 21 percent lower" than Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth across Europe.

That's according to European sales data analysed by Eurogamer sister site GamesIndustry.biz, which noted that Dragon Age: The Veilguard had been the continent's seventh biggest launch of October, after arriving on the 31st.

Over on Steam, Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched to a peak of 70,414 players, setting a new record for a single-player game published by EA, previously held by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It's all-time peak is now 89,418, with around 23,000 people playing in the last 24 hours.

Steam reviews, which require users to own and have played the game, sit with a Mostly Positive rating. But on Metacritic, The Veilguard still sits with Generally Unfavourable rating, in contrast to its average score by critics.

In a statement to Eurogamer acknowledging the backlash to Dragon Age: The Veilguard on its site, a spokesperson for Metacritic parent company Fandom said its site was a "place of belonging for all fans".

"We take online trust and safety very seriously across all our sites including Metacritic," the spokesperson said. "Metacritic has a moderation system in place to track violations of our terms of use. Our team reviews each and every report of abuse (including but not limited to racist, sexist, homophobic, insults to other users, etc) and if violations occur, the reviews are removed."

"It is the strongest and loudest answer BioWare could have mustered for the people still doubting whether it could do it," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard review. "The answer is yes, emphatically. The Veilguard is spectacular."