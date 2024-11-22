Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch adds a hefty number of improvements and bug fixes

BioWare has released a rather hefty patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which among a myriad of bug fixes, also adds some quality of life changes.

This includes more filters to its photo mode and new weapon icons. Players will now also be able to bind arrow keys to input mappings, thanks to this recent patch, while screenshot file names from photo mode are now "simplified".

As for those rings, new ones can now be compared against both equipped ring slots. Previously when you picked up a new ring to put on your finger, it would only compare the stats against one of the rings you had equipped.

On the bug side of this Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch, BioWare has implemented over 40 fixes. These cover crashes (BioWare has "eliminated" the causes for some of them - hurrah!), and some odd facial expressions from Rook's first meeting with Emmrich.

Also, companions should no longer get stuck on balance beams now, which I am sure they will be pleased about.

You can check out the full Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch notes here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

On its release, we awarded Dragon Age: The Veilguard a shiny five out of five stars.

"It is the strongest and loudest answer BioWare could have mustered for the people still doubting whether it could do it. The answer is yes, emphatically. The Veilguard is spectacular. BioWare is back," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard review.

The game launched to "solid" sales here in the UK, though has numbers "nearly 21 percent lower" than Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth across Europe.