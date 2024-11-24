Dragon Age: The Veilguard dataminer digs up ages and descriptions of its characters

Dataminers have discovered the ages of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's cast as given by developer BioWare.

Twitter/X user @amirdrassil has compiled a 27-page Google Docs file of information purportedly found hidden within the game's backend, including the ages and bios of a whole range of Veilguard characters, including some we've encountered in prior Dragon Age games, too.

The information below may be a little spoilery, so please proceed with caution!

Here is a spoiler free video version of our glowing Dragon Age: The Veilguard review.

As @amirdrassil stressed, these datamined descriptions could have been stripped for a whole host of reasons, so it's probably best just to take them with a pinch of salt, especially as they may have originated from "scrapped or altered storylines, meaning that they no longer align with the finalised story that the game presents".

As spotted and verified by TheGamer, the datamined notes were seemingly included only for the team itself to see and not for public consumption. They reveal that the Inquisitor was around 30 years old, making them in their early 20s in Dragon Age: Inquisition, whilst Isabela is around 50 in Veilguard. Interestingly, at one point her appearance would have differed depending upon "how the player resolves her past".

Morrigan is around 40, with instructions that her speech be "Morrigan-y". Solas, too, is in the same age range.

New companions "girl-next-door" Harding, Emmrich, Lucanis - who is described as having a "hint of Italian" and being "lean, sinewy, handsome, but haunted" - and Neve are around 29, 50, 36, and 30, respectively.

datamined veilguard character descriptions google doc is now complete. i've even organised all the characters into their respective factions and added a clickable table of contents!! yippee!!! https://t.co/kSOEIH9XJj — howwy 🐺✨ #veilguardspoilers (@amirdrassil) November 19, 2024

For the full list - and it really is quite a delightful read - you can read amirdrassil's document right here.

"It goes without saying, but please don’t use any of this datamining as an excuse to be mean to anyone," the dataminer added at the end. "Please understand that game development is a lot of hard work, and storylines are scrapped all the time as writers get new ideas or are faced with inevitable roadblocks from the game system side of things! No matter what, Veilguard was made with love."

"It is the strongest and loudest answer BioWare could have mustered for the people still doubting whether it could do it. The answer is yes, emphatically. The Veilguard is spectacular. BioWare is back," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard review.

The game launched to "solid" sales here in the UK, though has numbers "nearly 21 percent lower" than Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth across Europe.