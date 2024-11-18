Dragon Age The Veilguard Lucanis romance guide

You can choose to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard alongside flirting with the other romanceable companions until it comes time to fully commit to, or back way from, the Antivan Crow.

However, if you want to make sure you're on the right path with the Antivan Crow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you need to make a specific decision early in the story that can decide whether you can actually have a romance with Lucanis. This page does contain story spoilers, so be warned.

Without further ado, here's how to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

On this page:

How to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age The Veilguard

We've gone into detail below, but here's a quick rundown of how to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Pick the flirt option whenever it appears - You'll know what it is, the icon in the middle of the choices will be a heart if you hover over it.

Show respect for the Antivan Crows - Never mock them, their methods or their family (this is a big 'no' for Lucanis).

Showing the willingness to be strong (and occasionally violent) - For example, choosing to knock out an NPC over reasoning with them mid-way through the story will gain Lucanis' approval.

Help Treviso, not Minrathous, at the end of 'A Warden's Best Friend' main story quest.

Express romantic interest in Lucanis when the option appears.

Commit to an exclusive romance with Lucanis when the option appears.

Go to Rook's room and spend the night with Lucanis after escaping Solas' Trap .

You don't have to flirt with Lucanis whenever the option appears, but we highly recommend doing so if you want to see all of the romantic interactions and dialogue you can have with him. However, you only need to pick the flirt option a few times to be able to express romantic interest in Lucanis later on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Another important note is that choosing Minrathous over Treviso in the main story will make it impossible to romance Lucanis - he doesn't take losing his city very well. Also, you don't have to complete all of Lucanis' companion quests but you do need to complete 'Inner Demons' to be able to commit to Lucanis in an exclusive romance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Finally, if you're not sure you want to commit to Lucanis but do want to see where flirting takes you both, then don't worry - you can still flirt with him and your other companions until it comes to the point you can choose to commit fully to him. If you choose not to commit to him in the end, you can continue flirting with the others until you feel like making a decision (if at all).

How to get all Lucanis romance scenes in Dragon Age The Veilguard

Here are all of the main Lucanis romance scenes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and how to get them:

Express romantic interest in Lucanis

After you complete the 'Cauldron' main story quest and 'Bloodbath' companion quest for Lucanis, go and speak with him in the Lighthouse. If the option to talk to him doesn't appear right away, travel to another region then return to the Lighthouse (you might need to do this a couple of times for the game to show the option).

When the option to talk to him does appear, do so straight away and choose to 'express romantic interest in Lucanis' when the choice appears. This will let you continue flirting with the Antivan Crow but you've not fully comitted to them - yet.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Commit to Lucanis

You can commit to Lucanis after completing his 'Inner Demons' companion quest. Once you've completed this quest, head to the Lighthouse to speak with him. However, we found that we needed to have the conversation between Lucanis, Emmerich, Rook and the dead body in Emmerich's room for the conversation with Lucanis to appear. Also, to trigger this conversation with Emmerich we had to complete the first two Emmerich companion quests first.

Once you can chat to Lucanis in the Kitchen of the Lighthouse, you can choose to commit to an exclusive romance to him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Also, if you check your companion's menu after commiting to Lucanis you'll see that your status with him is now 'dancing with a demon' - which is pretty fitting for the Antivan Crow.

Spend the night with Lucanis

The next major milestone with Lucanis will take a while to get to, so don't worry as you've not missed anything if it seems like he's being nochalant for a while. After Rook manages to escape Solas' trap in 'A Cage for Gods' and has the team meeting at the Lighthouse, head back to Rook's room and Lucanis will show up to check on you. Then one thing leads to another...

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

If you're still considering your options in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then check out our guides that show you how to romance Emmrich, Neve, Harding and Taash.