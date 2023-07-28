Let's get evil in Dragon Age: Inquisition

Do you know what bothers me? Being good. Games expect it of us. They assume we want to save the world and want to help people out of the goodness of our hearts. And sometimes, I don't. Sometimes, I want to be the villain in the world. Sometimes, I want to be bad.

This corrupted seed was sown by Dragon Age: Origins many moons ago. I didn't set out to be evil in the game, I set out to be how I always am in BioWare games - a hero, a saviour, a force for good in the world. But then I accidentally got into an argument with a potential companion and killed her, and then I accidentally-on-purpose traded a small boy's life with a demon in return for Blood Magic. I'm sure any of you would have done the same.

And once those moral dominoes had toppled, well, the rest didn't take much convincing. I fell into being evil like a stone falls into water, and soon anyone who disagreed with me ended up scorched by my spells. That's how my companion Zevran came to an end, bless his heart, and that's how my beloved golem Shale met her end. And I'd like to say that's how Alistair met his end - he who everyone adores - but he didn't. I just decided I wanted to execute him at the end of the game instead.