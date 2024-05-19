Palworld to announce "long-awaited features" next month

Palworld developer Pocketpair wants you to know it's been hard at work developing some "long-awaited features" that we "don't want to miss".

In a statement posted to social media, the Palworld team teased that the viral game will be stopping by at next month's Summer Game Fest with "a LOT of exciting things to reveal".

As for what those things will be? Sadly, Pocketpair has been taciturn ever since, but the tease about "long-awaited features" has a lot of fans speculating, hoping for a myriad of announcements, from a fix to the fall-through-the-floor issue that's plaguing some Xbox players, to possible variants of Pals – as teased in the accompanying image above – to news that a PS5 release is finally on the way.

Palworld will be at Summer Game Fest!



We have a LOT of exciting things to reveal including some long awaited features!🔥

You don't want to miss this!



Make sure you and your Pals check it out!👀#Palworld #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/t0n1uuO0lA — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) May 17, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As Ed detailed for us recently, newer Pals added to the game don't seem particularly Pokémon-esque, though they still fit with the aesthetic of the game. At release, fans were quick to compare Pals and Pokémon, eventually leading to The Pokémon Company issuing a statement it would "investigate" the game for copyright infringement, to which PocketPair insisted it had "no intention" of being found legally at fault for any similarity between it and any other popular pocket monster franchise.