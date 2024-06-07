Palworld gets new island and more in Sakurajima update

Palworld will receive a major Sakurajima update later this month, adding a new island, dedicated Xbox servers, and more.

As announced at tonight's Summer Game Fest, the island has a distinct Japanese feel complete with cherry blossom trees and torii gates. Of course, a new island also means new pals: a purple-clawed creature, a cute walking treasure chest, a ghostly apparition, and a twirling armoured knight.

Xbox players will be pleased to know the update will also add dedicated servers, after issues at launch when compared to the Steam version.

The update will also add new buildings and level cap, new subspecies, a new raid, a new oil rig stronghold, and a new faction with boss.

Lastly, the arena mode will be added, which was previously teased at the Triple-i showcase. It looks a bit like Pokémon Stadium.

All of this will arrive on 27th June.

Developer Pocketpair stated last month that long-awaited features would be arriving in the game in June, with the announcement at Summer Game Fest highly-anticipated by the millions of Palworld players.

The update follows the reveal of four Pals arriving this summer, including a cute frog with a stick and a mushroom-headed little guy.