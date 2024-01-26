Palworld Breeding Combos, including how to get Cake and the Breeding Farm

Breeding in Palworld offers you the chance to hatch powerful Pals - be it for battling or working on your base. You can even use it to fill in missing entries in your Paldex.

Knowing the Palworld Breeding Combos will help you plan out which Pals you want to breed and, in doing so, save a lot of time. First, however, you need to get a Breeding Farm and a Cake. (Yes - cake.)

Below we'll teach you how to breed Pals in Palworld, along with how to make a Cake and the Breeding Farm. We've also covered the basics of Breeding Combos, including a Fusion Combo list.

How to get Breeding Farm in Palworld Before you can start breeding Pals in Palworld, you need to build a Breeding Farm and, to unlock it, you need to be Level 19 and have two Technology Points. Once you've unlocked the Breeding Farm, it will require the following to build: Wood - 100

Stone - 20

Fiber - 50 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Keep in mind that the Breeding Farm takes up a lot of room, so choose its place in your base wisely. Depending on how full your base currently is, you may want to wait until you've upgraded it to Level 10 as, at this point, you'll be able to build a second base. This could then be turned into a dedicated place for your Breeding Farm and its associated resources. Alongside the Breeding Farm, you'll also need to build an Incubator so that you can hatch the Eggs your Pals lay. Still, even with your Breeding Farm constructed, there's another requirement to fulfil before you can start breeding Pals...

How to make a Cake in Palworld You need to make a Cake if you wish to breed Pals in Palworld. It's one Cake per egg, so, if you're planning on doing a lot of breeding, then you better start baking. To make a Cake you first need to reach Level 17 and unlock the Cooking Pot, which requires two Technology Points and the following materials to build: Wood - 20

Ingots - 15

Flame Organs - 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Keep in mind you'll need a Pal with the Kindling Work Suitability to use the Cooking Pot. Plus, baking a Cake will take a good amount of time. (Seriously - it will take a while.) With the Cooking Pot placed in your base, you need to gather the following ingredients to make one Cake: Flour - 5

Red Berries - 8

Milk - 7

Eggs - 8

Honey - 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Keep in mind you'll need multiple Cakes if you're planning on breeding multiple Pals, so make sure you multiply the above ingredients by that number. We've covered how to get the resources need for Cake baking to help you in your Pal breeding endeavours: How to get Flour To make Flour, you first need to reach Level 15. It's at this point that you'll be able to unlock the Wheat Plantation and the Mill - both cost two Technology Points, so you'll need four in total. First, however, you need to gather some Wheat Seeds as you'll need these to both build the Wheat Plantation and actually grow Wheat. A Wheat Plantation requires the following to build: Wheat Seeds - 3

Wood - 35

Stone - 35 While a Mill requires: Wood - 50

Stone - 40 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Once you've built at least one Wheat Plantation and a Mill, it's time to start growing Wheat! You can either do this yourself or have Pals with the Planting, Farming and Watering traits take care of things for you. Water-type Pals are also ideal for watering grounds, while Ground-types will take care of the planting. After the Wheat has grown, harvest it (or, again, let your Pals do it for you), it's time to use the Mill. Keep in mind that three Wheat equals one bag of Flour, so you'll need 15 Wheat in total to make enough Flour for one Cake. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair If you have the money, then we found that the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement east of the starting area sells Wheat for 100 Gold Coins per bundle. (Bundle of wheat sounds normal, right?) Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair How to get Red Berries Red Berries are by far the easiest material to find for the Cake, because, as you've probably noticed, they grow everywhere. You can further increase your Red Berry yield, however, by growing them at your base thanks to the Berry Plantation. We recommend having at least one Berry Plantation, because Red Berries are great for keeping the Pal's assigned to your base fed and happy. The Berry Plantation is unlocked at Level 5 and costs two Technology Points to build. Material wise, you'll need: Berry Seeds - 3

Wood - 20

Stone - 20 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair How to get Milk Milk can be found by both defeating and capturing Mozzarina. If you want a constant source of Milk, however, you can build a Ranch on your base. After assigning a Mozzarina to the ranch, it will produce Milk at a regular rate allowing you to either pick it up from the ground or your Feed Box if your Pals have stored it there. To build a Ranch, you must be at Level 5, have two Technology Points and the following materials: Wood - 50

Stone - 20

Fiber - 30 You can, of course, always purchase Milk from the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement east of the starting area. It's 50 Gold Coins per Milk. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair How to get Eggs You'll occasionally find Eggs lying about on the ground near Chikipi. Yet, this collection method is quite the slow one. You can, however, earn Eggs by both defeating or capturing Chikipis. Like with obtaining Milk, it's worth assigning a Chikipi to the ranch in your base. Here they will occasionally lay Eggs, allowing you to stock up until you have the needed eight for your Cake. The Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement east of the starting area also sells Eggs. It's 50 Gold Coins per Egg. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair How to get Honey Honey can be earned by capturing or defeating Beegardes. Like both Mozzarina and Chikipis, Beegardes can be assigned to the Ranch on your base and, after doing so, will start producing Honey there. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Breeding Pals in Palworld explained It's now time to finally breed some Pals in Palworld! Firstly, we recommend placing your Cake in the box on the right-hand side of the Breeding Farm to save some time. Put that Cake in that box! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Next, you need to decide which Pals you want to breed and, if you'd like to breed a specific Pal, we recommend jumping ahead to the Breeding Combos section where we'll explain how to do this. When it comes to selecting which Pals to breed, it's a good idea to focus on your rarest Pals, including one's with rare traits, Alpha or Lucky Pals, as they will create powerful Pals. It's important to note that you need one female and one male Pal in your Breeding Farm. Simply assign your chosen Pals to your base and then toss them into the Breeding Farm. Just gonna stand here... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Now, if your Cake is already in the box, all you have to do is sit back and wait for them to breed. (Well, I'd go do something else. It would be pretty strange if you just stood there waiting.) There will be a timer to indicate how long it will take for them to breed and, once it's full, return to collect your egg. Now all you have to do is pop that egg in an Incubator, wait for it to hatch and you'll have a new Pal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair