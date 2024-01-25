Having one of the best flying mounts in Palworld will help you get around the environment quickly, and can even help you easily scale tall cliffs or swiftly glide across vast bodies of water with very little effort.

Mounts come in a variety of types and sizes in Palworld, but we're here to talk about the flying mounts. These ones allow you to fly through the air with a few flaps of their wings. Your first task is catching one, then you'll need to put some effort in to unlock and then make the equipment you'll need to be able to hang on.

There are multiple Pals that can do this, but here are our picks for the best flying mounts in Palworld.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Best Flying Mounts in Palworld

The best flying mount in Palworld is ultimately up to how you want to build your on-hand team, what kind of battles you want to use the mount for, and generally how fast you want them to be or how powerful you need them to be.

For our list, we've looked at which Pals find a good balance of all of these factors to make them good mounts that are worth the precious slot in your team.

In no particular order, these are the best flying mounts in Palworld:

Jetragon

Jetragon is one of the hardest Pals to get your hands on in the game, you're unlikely to see it in the early stages of the game and hanging around any of the lower Level starting areas. We've also found that Jetragons (at the moment) are mostly around as boss battles instead of general capture opportunities.

The recipe needed for mounting Jetragon will only unlock at Level 50 in your Technology tree once you catch this Pal.

Image credit: Pocketpair,

Vanwyrm

We incubated an egg to hatch out Vanwyrm, but we did start to encounter some to the north of the starting area in the lush forest just before Twilight Dunes. Vanwyrm is a Fire-type and a Dark-type, which means you get the benefit of two Pals in one. It's also got a decent flight speed and stamina - especially when you upgrade it using Pal Souls.

The saddle for Vanwyrm unlocks at Level 21 in the Technology tree after you capture one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

Ragnahawk

Ragnahwak is a Fire-type Pal and we encountered our first one north west of the Small Settlement near the starting area. They do pack a punch though, so if you're planning on catching one we recommend taking some time to prepare and taking a Water-type with you, as Fire-types are weak against them.

So far, we've mostly found Ragnahawks around Mount Obsidian - but be careful, most Pals in this region are Level 25 or above.

To mount a Ragnahawk you need to unlock its saddle recipe in the Technology tree after catching one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

Beakon

We got our zappy Pal through incubating a large egg, but you can encounter wild Beakons in the mid to high-Level areas of the map. This does mean that you will need to travel quite a way from the original spawn point to find one most of the time. Beakon is an Electric-type.

The saddle recipe for Beakon unlocks at Level 34 in the Technology tree after obtaining this Pal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Helzephyr

Taking the final place on our list is the dazzling Helzephyr that positively lights up the sky at night. No, seriously, it glows. This Pal is a Dark-type and riding it will add Dark-type damage to your attacks.

We encountered our first Helzephyr north east of the starting point, in the lush forest and around the cliffs facing Marsh Island. You can hatch this Pal from an egg too if battling it seems daunting (they're quite strong).

To mount a Helzephyr, you'll need to unlock the saddle recipe in the Technology tree by catching one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Palworld help, then check out our guides that show you how to use Multiplayer, how to get Ancient Technology Points and our page telling you the best base Pals for you to collect.