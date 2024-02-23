Palworld teams up with Microsoft for Xbox Series S giveaway
Xbox is running a giveaway competition in collaboration with Palworld, where one lucky person can win a custom Xbox Series X and controllers featuring the titular Pals.
The giveaway was announced by Xbox over on X (née Twitter), alongside what I assume is a mock-up of the final design.
The console features the game's cover art and logo, while the four controllers bundled with it come in four different colours with four different Pals on: yellow (Grizzbolt), green (Mammorest), blue (Pengullet), and pink (Cattiva).
The console is perhaps a bit ugly in my eyes, but I have a penchant for all things garish and almost repulsive to look at. The controllers are actually quite cute. Though it is odd seeing dead ringers of Nintendo icons on Xbox hardware...
If you fancy your chances at winning the Xbox Series X, controllers, and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, you've got until 17th March to enter.
Just one month after launch, Palworld has reached a milestone 25m players across Xbox and Steam (specifically 15m sales on Steam). Developer Pocketpair has promised to up its anti-cheat measures by the end of the month, after admitting it has struggled to "keep up" with cheaters.