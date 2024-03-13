Palworld closed testing program announced, but it's not about getting content early

Pocketpair, the developer behind this year's breakaway hit Palworld, is on the lookout for players to participate in a new testing program.

Sharing the news on the Palworld Discord server, community manager Bucky said the team had some new content lined up, but before it goes live the studio wants to put it through its paces. This is so Pocketpair can hunt out any bugs and the like ahead of its release into the game.

PALWORLD Review Stream - Is It Monster Hunter x Pokemon? If you are yet to play Palworld, but are curious to see what it's all about, here's our Zoe giving it a whirl.

"Please note that the testing environment is very important for us to find and eliminate bugs and issues before releasing content to the public, so we would appreciate it if you only signed up if you are committed to the testing," Bucky wrote, adding that the testing program was "not intended for free play or experiencing new content early".

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, you can fill out the Palworld Testing Application form here. This form reiterates that the purpose of this program is to improve the game's quality. There will be "unfinished parts", and testers will not be able to play the full game.

Palworld has had a rather momentous launch in early access. Along with some truly bumper numbers on Steam which saw over two million concurrent players recorded, making it only the second game ever to manage this, Microsoft also announced it had the biggest third-party launch in Game Pass' history. In Matt's words, Fuack me!