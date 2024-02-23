Palworld reaches 25m players in first month

Palworld has reached an astonishing 25m players within its first month.

The numbers, revealed by developer Pocketpair, also confirm 15m players jumped into the action-adventure, monster-taming, survival game on Steam. The other 10m have dived in on Xbox, though Pocketpair didn't specify how many of these were players who bought a copy of the game versus how many were playing via Xbox Game Pass.

15m copies of Palworld sold on Steam will have made Pocketpair about $315m, which is around £250m, after taking off Valve's 30 percent cut. That money will surely go a long way to helping Pocketpair with its $500k a month spending on servers, as well as hiring developers to no longer be "overwhelmingly short of people".

By the end of January, we knew Palworld had sold 12m copies on Steam and had 7m players on Xbox. In the space of three weeks, it's managed to pull in another 3 million players on each platform.

🎉Total number of players exceeds 25 million🎉



It's been a month since #Palworld was released, thank you!



・Steam: 15 million players

・Xbox: 10 million players



We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating.



Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/LnVSqJyZsD — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 22, 2024

In its announcement of Palworld's player count on X, Pocketpair said it would "continue to prioritise fixing bugs and preventing further cheating". Last week, the developer admitted to being unable to keep up with cheaters and promised further anti-cheat measures before the end of the month.