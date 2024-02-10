Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Palworld creator Pocketpair says it is "overwhelmingly short of people" in an appeal for more developers

You can call me Pal.

The Fire-based Foxparks Pal in Palworld. The creature, which uses fire attacks, resembles an orange fox.
Image credit: Pocketpair
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
2 comments

Palworld creator Pocketpair has acknowledged it is "overwhelmingly short" of developers to help the viral hit maintain momentum.

In a tweet posted to the company's Japanese-language X/Twitter account, the studio said it "still has a lot to do" and is looking for "people in all positions" who have experience in "any type of engine". Specifically, however, Pocketpair would like to talk to devs with expertise in project planning and engineering.

Newscast: Will Pokémon take Palworld down?Watch on YouTube

"At Palworld, we still have a lot to do, but we are overwhelmingly short of people to join us!" the studio said, as translated by PC Gamer. "We are looking for people for all positions, but we are especially looking for planning and engineers!

"We are looking for people with experience in any type of engine, so if you are interested in creating a completely new type of game, please apply!"

Pocketpair recently released a patch that ensures all those Pals sent to the breeding farm will no longer be so exhausted from reproducing they go to sleep and never wake up.

In addition to this life saving fix, the studio has also addressed game crashes that would corrupt save data when the number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000. Pocketpair has also implemented a variety of countermeasures against some cheats and exploits, but it has not gone into specifics.

