Palworld creator Pocketpair says it is "overwhelmingly short of people" in an appeal for more developers

Palworld creator Pocketpair has acknowledged it is "overwhelmingly short" of developers to help the viral hit maintain momentum.

In a tweet posted to the company's Japanese-language X/Twitter account, the studio said it "still has a lot to do" and is looking for "people in all positions" who have experience in "any type of engine". Specifically, however, Pocketpair would like to talk to devs with expertise in project planning and engineering.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Will Pokémon take Palworld down?Watch on YouTube

"At Palworld, we still have a lot to do, but we are overwhelmingly short of people to join us!" the studio said, as translated by PC Gamer. "We are looking for people for all positions, but we are especially looking for planning and engineers!

パルワールドでは、まだまだやりたい事が沢山ありますが、仲間が圧倒的に足りておりません！！！



全職種 募集しておりますが、特に 企画・エンジニア を最も募集しております！



経験したエンジン等は問いませんので、全く新しいゲームづくりに興味がある方は、是非ご応募下さい！！ pic.twitter.com/xyJNuNhdWb — パルワールド/Palworld 公式 (@Palworld_JP) February 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We are looking for people with experience in any type of engine, so if you are interested in creating a completely new type of game, please apply!"

Pocketpair recently released a patch that ensures all those Pals sent to the breeding farm will no longer be so exhausted from reproducing they go to sleep and never wake up.

In addition to this life saving fix, the studio has also addressed game crashes that would corrupt save data when the number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000. Pocketpair has also implemented a variety of countermeasures against some cheats and exploits, but it has not gone into specifics.