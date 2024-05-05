Skip to main content

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will include a PvP mode according to this art book leak

Amazing space.

A screenshot from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, showing an imposing armoured space marine surveying their surroundings.
Image credit: Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
2 comments

A Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 art book has leaked online, confirming the delayed game by Saber Interactive will include a PvP mode.

YouTuber prdalien0 shared a full flick through the book, giving us a detailed dive into the game's various modes and customisations months ahead of Space Marine 2's scheduled release in September 2024.

Cover image for YouTube videoWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Extended Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Extended Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games.Watch on YouTube

As well as confirming that the PvP mode will be Marine x Marine "only" and showing off its associated classes, the book also reveals that there's banner and clan customisation for PvP and a hub-type space from which you can pick up missions and upgrade your character.

Furthermore, details of enemies, levels, and bosses – including "multiple types of Tyrandis and Chaos Marines" according to u/IcePopsicleDragon on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit – are included in the book, as well as a huge array of weapons, vehicles, and even the interactive objects you'll happen upon during the game.

Space Marine 2 Leaked Artbook reveals a lot of details on the game
byu/IcePopsicleDragon inGamingLeaksAndRumours

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - which follows the continuing adventures of original series protagonist Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus (this time voiced by Clive Standen) - was originally due to launch in "winter" last year, but Focus announced a delay as part of an "update on execution of the line-up and partnerships" back in November. It's now set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 9th September 2024.

ICYMI, we recently took a look at Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader.

"Rogue Trader is bloated and maximalist, arcane and overwrought. In short, it's the perfect 40k game," Caelyn said in her Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader review, awarding it four out of five stars.

