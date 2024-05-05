Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will include a PvP mode according to this art book leak

A Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 art book has leaked online, confirming the delayed game by Saber Interactive will include a PvP mode.

YouTuber prdalien0 shared a full flick through the book, giving us a detailed dive into the game's various modes and customisations months ahead of Space Marine 2's scheduled release in September 2024.

As well as confirming that the PvP mode will be Marine x Marine "only" and showing off its associated classes, the book also reveals that there's banner and clan customisation for PvP and a hub-type space from which you can pick up missions and upgrade your character.

Furthermore, details of enemies, levels, and bosses – including "multiple types of Tyrandis and Chaos Marines" according to u/IcePopsicleDragon on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit – are included in the book, as well as a huge array of weapons, vehicles, and even the interactive objects you'll happen upon during the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - which follows the continuing adventures of original series protagonist Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus (this time voiced by Clive Standen) - was originally due to launch in "winter" last year, but Focus announced a delay as part of an "update on execution of the line-up and partnerships" back in November. It's now set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 9th September 2024.

