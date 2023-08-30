Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Don't Nod's Banishers re-emerge with nearly 25 minutes of gameplay

Focus Entertainment has shared extended gameplay footage - and by 'extended', I mean 'a combined 25-ish minutes worth' - of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the Don't-Nod-developed Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden as part of a mini-showcase aired this evening.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - which is due to launch for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on 7th November - sees Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Don't Nod heading to the frozen wilderness of North America, circa 1695, for a tale of ghost-hunting lovers, one of whom is (rather awkwardly given their profession) recently undead.

It's the pleasingly spooky set-up for an action-RPG that promises a "mystical, lore-rich world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets", and Banishers' extended gameplay trailer follows our heroes Red and the spirit-y Antea as they investigate a haunting at the behest of a New Eden villager - an investigation that leaps between the physical and spectral worlds, and somehow manages to involve quite a lot of gun.

Warhammer 40,000: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden extended gameplay trailer.

As for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, that's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC sometime this "winter" - so not necessarily this year now, it seems - and its extended gameplay trailer is quite the looker, showing Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus facing off against the Tyranids on the Planet Avarax. There's a lot of stomping in its new 10-minute trailer and a lot of bloodshed, which is probably exactly what Space Marine are looking for in a sequel.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 extended gameplay trailer.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 might still be some way off, but there'll be an opportunity to take it for a spin ahead of launch, thanks to developer Saber Interactive's planned beta. There's no hint of an arrival date for that either, but those interested in getting involved can sign up for a chance to participate on Focus Entertainment's website.