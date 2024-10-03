Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 players beware: Henry Cavill could be playing too

The developer of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has said it will take action to prevent in-game toxic behaviour, playing on beloved superfan actor Henry Cavill.

In the game's latest community update, Saber Interactive outlined the game's roadmap for the next year, and promised more bug fixes and tweaks are on the way.

Further, the developer asked players to be respectful to one another when playing online, following reports of toxicity.

"It has been reported that some players were displaying hurtful behaviours or comments in-game. We do not tolerate that and will take action to prevent it," the update reads.

"First and foremost, we kindly ask you to remain respectful, mature and mannerly with your fellow Space Marines. You can never know how old the other players may be, how their day is going, how sensitive they may be… overall, you never know who your brothers and sisters are... It could even be 😏 ... you don't want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don't."

The update then includes an Instagram post from Henry Cavill, who's been busy playing the game and described it as "the mutt's...".

"Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding - it has real potential to be absolutely awesome," he said.

Cavill is a known superfan of Warhammer - earlier this year he described his forthcoming Amazon television adaptation as the "greatest privilege" of his career.

Still, whether these comments act as a deterrent remains to be seen.

Comments supposedly from Saber CEO Matthew Karch suggesting games should be about "glory kills" instead of "imposing morals on gamers" raised eyebrows last month.

Saber has also already updated the game, adding "more helpful and effective" bots, private lobbies, and more.