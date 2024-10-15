Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 shows off formidable new Hierophant Bio-Titan Tyranid in Season 2 trailer

As Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 continues to work through its previously detailed Year One post-launch roadmap, developer Saber Interactive has offered a glimpse of the sci-fi shooter's new PvE operation - featuring the imposing Hierophant Bio-Titan Tyranid - and Lethal Difficulty mode ahead of their release "very, very soon".

As announced back in August, Space Marine 2's first year of post-launch content will be spread across four seasons. Season 1 arrived in September, introducing the likes of private PvE lobbies and a new Battle Barge sparring arena. And with Season 2 poised to launch imminently, Saber has now dug a little deeper into what it'll bring, courtesy of the new overview trailer below.

For starters, there's that new PvE operation, taking players and their squads back to Kadaku to face the Hierophant Bio-Titan - a creature described as the "biggest and most terrifying Tyranid yet". And if that's not enough to be getting on with, Season 2 also introduces a Lethal Difficulty setting for operations mode that's designed to "test [players] skills against the most brutal Xenos and heretics". Oh and there's the new Neo-Volkite pistol in the armoury, should you be looking to add a bit of variety to your slaughter.

Everything above will arrive in a free update for all Space Marine 2 players, and Season Pass owners also get a range of new Dark Angel themed cosmetics at the same time. These includes the Weapon Skin Pack (bringing new looks for the auto bolt, rifle, plasma pistol, and power sword), plus the Champion Pack, which includes a full-body armour skin for the Bulwark class, a unique shield, and other additions - all of which also feature in the Season 2 trailer above.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's Season 2 update will arrive for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC "very, very soon". It'll be followed by more new content as Year One continues, including additional PvE operations, new PvP maps, and a survival-based Horde Mode.