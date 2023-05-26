Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine The Board Game is a board game based on a video game based on a board game

Games Workshop has teased the upcoming release of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine The Board Game.

Yes, it's a board game based on the Space Marine video game, which itself is based on Games Workshop's famous tabletop game.

The video below shows the Space Marine board game box as well as some miniatures, including a slightly awkward-looking Lieutenant Titus, star of the Space Marine video games.

In Space Marine The Board Game, Titus faces a near endless swarm of Tyranid Termagants and Ripper Swarms. The box includes 23 push-fit miniatures (Lieutenant Titus, 20 Termagants and two Ripper Swarms), a double-sided game board, a 40-page rulebook including backstory, two training missions, two unique missions, plus all the accessories you need to play the game.

While its initial release is set for the US, Space Marine The Board Game will eventually launch on these shores, Games Workshop said. Lieutenant Titus himself will also be released separately in the future.

This week, as part of the Warhammer Skulls showcase event, we got a few snippets of new gameplay from the upcoming Space Marine 2, which looks promising indeed.