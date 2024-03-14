Saber Interactive confirms a "number of titles" still in development following today's Embracer sale

Saber Interactive chief operating officer Tim Willits has taken to social media to confirm a "number of titles" remain in development at the publisher - including Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - following today's Embracer Group sale.

Earlier today, following rumours of a sale last month, embattled publisher Embracer announced it had reached an agreement to sell large portions of Saber Interactive for $247m. The buyer is Beacon Interactive, a company founded by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch.

As part of that news, Embracer confirmed it had retained two joint projects with Saber - one of those being the troubled Star Wars: The Old Republic Remake, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. It was unclear, however, if today's sale would impact any of the other previously announced titles in development at Saber.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 received a substantial delay late last year.

And now, Saber Interactive chief operating officer Tim Willits has offered a degree of clarity on that point, confirmed the development status of three known projects at the company.

"I have received a lot of questions concerning the status of some of our previously announced projects now that Saber has separated from Embracer," Willits wrote. "I'm happy to confirm we're still working on a number of titles, including Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and Jurassic Park: Survival. We're so excited about these titles and can't wait to share more with everyone soon."

Of the three titles confirmed to still be in development by Willits, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024 following a substantial delay, and 80s-inspired co-operative first-person shooter John Carpenter's Toxic Commando is due to launch sometime this year. Jurassic Park: Survival, which was announced during December's Game Awards, doesn't yet have a release window.