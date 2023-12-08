If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ready your flares, Jurassic Park: Survival announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Nothing will tricera-top this pun.

Jurassic Park: Survival screenshot of a dinosaur which I can't remember the name of but in the film it scares Dennis and the squirts inky goo on him
Image credit: Jurassic Park: Survival
Jurassic Park: Survival was announced at this evening's Game Awards.

It's an upcoming single-player action-adventure game set the day after the events of the 1993 Jurassic Park film. Judging by the announcement trailer, we will play as a character called Maya on the game's release (which is TBC).

She is aware she is alone on the island of Nublar, as I guess Alan and co forgot to make sure everyone was off the island before they took flight. Seems a bit remiss of them, really.

Anyway, all that aside, Jurassic Park: Survival is set to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can see its announcement trailer below.

There are dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, Oh no! They just escaped (please sing to the theme tune).

Elsewhere in the show, we got a look at a flurry of Sega projects, including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi.

Ooh, also God of War Ragnarök is getting a free roguelite Valhalla expansion.

