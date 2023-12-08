Ready your flares, Jurassic Park: Survival announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Jurassic Park: Survival was announced at this evening's Game Awards.

It's an upcoming single-player action-adventure game set the day after the events of the 1993 Jurassic Park film. Judging by the announcement trailer, we will play as a character called Maya on the game's release (which is TBC).

She is aware she is alone on the island of Nublar, as I guess Alan and co forgot to make sure everyone was off the island before they took flight. Seems a bit remiss of them, really.

Anyway, all that aside, Jurassic Park: Survival is set to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can see its announcement trailer below.

There are dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, Oh no! They just escaped (please sing to the theme tune).

