If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega announces flurry of projects including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi

Plus: Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage.

Crazy Taxi's iconic yellow taxi returns in a fresh game from Sega.
Image credit: Sega / Eurogamer
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Sonic the Hedgehog publisher Sega has announced five new projects at The Game Awards this evening: new chapters in a slew of classic franchises.

Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage will all see new releases over the next few years, host Geoff Keighley said.

Sega's trailer also stated "& more" - though it's unclear what other series the publisher is pulling out of its broom closet. (No, don't hope for Skies of Arcadia, my heart cannot take it.)

Sega powers up with five fresh game announcements.

The exact details of these projects, including when we'll see them launch, will have to wait. In the meantime, it's good news for fans of the above series - and at least it's not just another Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Crazy Taxi

Android, iOS, PS3, Xbox 360, PS2, PC

Jet Set Radio

Nintendo GBA

Related topics
Acclaim Games Android Atari BlitWorks Empire Interactive Hitmaker iOS Nintendo GBA PC Platformer
See 6 more PS2 PS3 Racing SEGA SEGA of America Xbox 360
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments