Sega announces flurry of projects including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi

Sonic the Hedgehog publisher Sega has announced five new projects at The Game Awards this evening: new chapters in a slew of classic franchises.

Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage will all see new releases over the next few years, host Geoff Keighley said.

Sega's trailer also stated "& more" - though it's unclear what other series the publisher is pulling out of its broom closet. (No, don't hope for Skies of Arcadia, my heart cannot take it.)

The exact details of these projects, including when we'll see them launch, will have to wait. In the meantime, it's good news for fans of the above series - and at least it's not just another Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off.