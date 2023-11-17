If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Embracer boss refuses to comment on Knights of the Old Republic Remake's fate

"I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline."

Screenshot from the original Knights of the Old Republic release showing a light sabre battle in action
Image credit: BioWare/Aspyr
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Embracer boss Lars Wingefors is staying tight-lipped on the current state of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

During a recent earnings presentation for the Swedish conglomerate, Wingefors was asked how he was feeling about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. As a reminder, this remake was first announced back in 2021.

However, rather than providing an update on its fate, the CEO simply stated: "I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment."

Many are eager to hear more on the Knights of the Old Republic remake, especially given its tumultuous development.

After numerous leaks and rumours, Aspyr and Sony officially revealed their remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic a little over two years ago. At this time, it was said the upcoming Star Wars game was being remade "from the ground up", and on its launch, it would release as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5. It would also be available on PC.

But despite plenty of enthusiasm and hope from the Star Wars community following its announcement, the Knights of the Old Republic remake has faced a series of reported setbacks.

In May 2022, Aspyr's parent company Embracer revealed Saber Interactive had joined up with Aspyr to work on the remake. Then, just a couple of months later, reports said the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was "in serious trouble". This included word that the remake had been "delayed indefinitely".

In August of last year, it was then reported that Aspyr had in fact been removed from the project completely. At this time, it was said development responsibilities had been handed over to one of Saber Interactive's Eastern European studios.

The Knights of the Old Republic remake made headlines again more recently, when its announcement trailer and mentions of the game on social media were steadily expunged from the internet. Sony said the reason for these sudden removals was due to a music licensing issue, and described the steps as "normal".

Needless to say, many are concerned about the fate of Knights of the Old Republic's remake, and Wingefors' latest comment hasn't done much to bolster confidence.

He was right though. It has made the headlines.

