Saber Interactive joins development of Star Wars KOTOR remake

Evil Dead developer Saber Interactive has joined up with Aspyr to work on the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

During the Q4 Embracer Group report, board member Matthew Karch revealed that Aspyr and Saber Interactive were now working together on the remake, calling it a "massive product".

"Aspyr has gone full in to make this the best game that they can make. When we acquired Aspyr, we knew from the start that they would require our assistance [and] Saber has tremendous expertise in creating these types of products," he said.

"We're fully confident that the game is going to be fantastic but it's a massive, massive product and massive products require a lot of effort and a lot of time to make good. And especially when you're talking about a game already old - very old - we've basically had to remake that game from scratch," he continued, before assuring we would hear more about the game "in the next several months".

While this leaves us with a rather broad window for when we can expect to hear more about the KOTOR remake, we could make a guess that it will appear at Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest, which is due to take place on 9th June.

Aspyr has previously said it hopes this remake will bring some newcomers to the series, as well being enticing enough to cater to long term fans.

"We've been working closely with Lucasfilm Games on classic Star Wars games for years, and that experience has instilled in our team a deep love and respect for these timeless titles, as well as a unique perspective on how to carry them forward into the modern age," Aspyr's lead producer Ryan Treadwell wrote on the game's announcement last year.

On its release, the Star Wars KOTOR remake will be a timed PlayStation console and PC exclusive.