Knights of the Old Republic Remake is slowly getting expunged from the internet

Oh, Sith!

Image credit: Sony
Embracer and Sony seem to be slowly removing traces of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake from the internet, sparking more concern that its future is in jeopardy.

It has certainly been a tumultuous journey for this remake. After numerous leaks, Aspyr and Sony officially revealed their remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was in development back in 2021. At this time, it was announced the Star Wars game was being remade "from the ground up", and would launch as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, and also for PC.

Since then, news on the remake has been less than optimistic. In May 2022, Aspyr's parent company Embracer announced that Evil Dead developer Saber Interactive had joined up with Aspyr to work on the remake. Then, in July, it was reported that the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was "in serious trouble" and "delayed indefinitely".

The following month it was then confirmed that Aspyr had been removed from the project completely, with development responsibilities handed over to one of Saber Interactive's Eastern European studios.

Now, it seems that development on the remake is once again facing issues, as trailers and mentions of the game are steadily being removed from the internet.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer is now listed as private
As you can see in the image above, the trailer for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is now listed as private. | Image credit: Eurogamer

While the original PlayStation blog post announcing the game is still live at the time of writing, the reveal trailer has been made private and is no longer able to be viewed. Meanwhile, many have noticed that previous social media posts regarding the Knights of the Old Republic remake have also been deleted.

While the title's not cancelled until someone from Embracer officially says so, it is not looking particularly hopeful that this remake will see the light of day.

Eurogamer has asked both Sony and Embracer for further comment.

