KOTOR Remake "alive and well", says Saber Interactive CEO

Image credit: BioWare
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still "alive and well", said Saber Interactive boss Matthew Karch, despite the company's split from Embracer.

There have been plenty of rumours about the status of the game, particularly after publisher Embracer recently sold off its Saber assets for $247m.

However, Karch confirmed to IGN the game is still in active development.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5Watch on YouTube

"It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this," he said. "It's been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations."

After the remake's initial announcement in 2021 and three years of development at Aspyr, its development seemed to be in jeopardy after reports it had been "delayed indefinitely".

More recently, sources said the game was still being worked on and the game was still listed in Embracer's forthcoming games in its most recent financial report. After Saber's split with Embracer, it confirmed "a number of titles" remained in development.

Now it's confirmed KOTOR Remake is one such game.

The Star Wars RPG was originally released in 2003 and developed by BioWare. It's since become a beloved classic and has been re-released multiple times since, including on Switch in 2021.

