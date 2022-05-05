Summer Game Fest live show date announced

Summer Game Fest live show date announced9th June.
The Geoff Keighley-hosted Summer Game Fest will broadcast its live show on Thursday, 9th June at 7pm UK time (11am Pacific, 2pm Eastern).
Summer Game Fest is, of course, the Keighley-fronted rival (and now semi-successor) to the usual array of E3 press conferences which typically broadcast each summer. There's no actual E3 this year, as you'll recall.
Announcing the festivities, Keighley promised a "live cross-industry showcase" with game announcements, reveals, and the indie-focused Day of the Devs.
Compared to some outrageous press conference times, 7pm is actually not too bad for us here in the UK. So hop online and join us - we'll be covering the event live.
