Warhammer: Space Marine 2 shows off co-op campaign, coming this "winter"

Amid the hubbub of the Summer Geoffs, Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have given a fresh look at Warhammer: Space Marine 2, showing of a slice of co-op campaign gameplay ahead of its arrival this "winter".

Announced during last year's The Game Awards, Space Marine 2 expands on the third-person shoot-and-slash template of the Relic Entertainment developed original, which released all the way back in 2011. It sees the return of the first game's protagonist, Captain Titus (albeit with a new voice actor), and a new threat in the form of the Tyranids.

One of Space Marine 2's big new features, not previously revealed, is the ability to play its main campaign either solo or in three-player co-op mode either with two friends of AI. And we've not been given a glimpse of that courtesy of its newly revealed Summer Game Fest trailer.

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 co-op campaign reveal trailer.

"Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors," is how Saber announced its sequel last year. "Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was previously pencilled in for a "2023" release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but Focus Interactive now says it's coming this "winter". Whether that still puts its launch this side of the new year remains to be seen.